Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $72.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.