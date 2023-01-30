Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,493 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.83 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

