Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 55.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $47.88.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

