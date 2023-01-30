Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,585 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,585 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

NYSE SHOP opened at $49.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

