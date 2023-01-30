Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 370 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

