Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 277,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in ResMed by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 767.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $224.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.26 and its 200-day moving average is $223.42.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,105.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,105.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,334,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,430,328 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

