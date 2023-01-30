Western Wealth Management LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 886,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 40,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 120,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 115,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $66.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

