153,381 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $66,723,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $72,136,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $40,883,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
