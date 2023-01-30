Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Ferguson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,284,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,755,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 514,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 0.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,738,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $139.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.86. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $168.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($141.14) to £128 ($158.47) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

