Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 92,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.6 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

