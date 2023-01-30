Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 740.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $3,299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 604.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $2,578,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 10.0% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 420,123 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoodRx Stock Performance
GDRX stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GoodRx Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoodRx (GDRX)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.