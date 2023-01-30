Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 740.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $3,299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 604.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $2,578,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 10.0% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 420,123 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Stock Performance

GDRX stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoodRx Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GoodRx to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

