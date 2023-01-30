Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DocuSign by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,839,000 after acquiring an additional 867,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in DocuSign by 18,826.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,984,000 after acquiring an additional 519,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.6 %

DocuSign stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

