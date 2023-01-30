Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 2,533 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217,290 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 34.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,465 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,479 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,027 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 23,897 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of LUV opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

