Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 430 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 303,924 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 287,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STLD opened at $119.00 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

