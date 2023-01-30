Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 1,355 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

