Proton Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.62 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,034,250,799 coins and its circulating supply is 13,970,638,659 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

