ASD Market Capitalization Tops $38.37 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, ASD has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $38.37 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00214964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002826 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05949693 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,933,786.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

