XSGD Trading Up 0.2% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $45.74 million and $693,782.28 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00397832 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.08 or 0.27924844 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00587340 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,312,972 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.