Financial Review: Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) versus Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 869.44% 24.44% 12.80% Vermilion Energy 37.21% 44.47% 17.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $32.44, suggesting a potential upside of 112.06%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 37.44 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.66 billion 1.50 $916.54 million $5.93 2.57

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Altex Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership of interests in onshore oil and gas properties, purchase and sale of oil and gas properties, and the drill of exploratory and development wells. It also offers forced draft air cooler and heat exchangers, shell and tube heat exchangers, and maintenance and turnaround services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia. It also owns 20% interests in the offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production facilities that covers 59,553 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 401 net producing conventional natural gas wells and 2,132 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in Canada; 167.6 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in the United States; 297.0 net producing light and medium crude oil wells and 3 net producing conventional natural gas wells in France; and 47 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

