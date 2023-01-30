Contrasting Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) & Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A Skeena Resources N/A -68.36% -56.45%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 3 0 0 2.00 Skeena Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gatos Silver and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential downside of 18.89%. Skeena Resources has a consensus target price of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 172.29%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and Skeena Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$93.81 million ($1.23) -5.11

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Skeena Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

