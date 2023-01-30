Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.58) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 358.75 ($4.44).

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 325.16 ($4.03) on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 438.60 ($5.43). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 302.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,478.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

