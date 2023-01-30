Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Porvair Stock Down 3.0 %
PRV opened at GBX 594.50 ($7.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £275.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2,286.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 598.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 567.69. Porvair has a fifty-two week low of GBX 481 ($5.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 720 ($8.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Porvair Company Profile
