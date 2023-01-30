Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Porvair Stock Down 3.0 %

PRV opened at GBX 594.50 ($7.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £275.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2,286.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 598.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 567.69. Porvair has a fifty-two week low of GBX 481 ($5.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 720 ($8.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

