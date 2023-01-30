Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

