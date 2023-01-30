Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.73.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME opened at $175.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

