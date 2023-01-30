SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $61.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46.

