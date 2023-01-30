Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $278.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.26.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

