C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock Position Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 801.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $13,763,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,922 shares of company stock valued at $75,707. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of AI opened at $17.77 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

