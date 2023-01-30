CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

