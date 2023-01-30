Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,032 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $436,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $742.83 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $732.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

