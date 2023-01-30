Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,312,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $78.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

