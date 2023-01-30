State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in State Street by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.68.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

