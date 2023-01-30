Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,592,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,811,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

LMT stock opened at $459.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.77.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.