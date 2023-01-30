Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,592,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,811,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %
LMT stock opened at $459.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.77.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.07.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
