Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.16 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

