Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.09 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

