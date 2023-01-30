Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Corteva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Corteva Stock Up 1.1 %

CTVA opened at $63.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

