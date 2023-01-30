CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $106.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.