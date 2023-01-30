CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $272.46 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

