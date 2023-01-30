Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.71 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

