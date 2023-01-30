CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 362,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

