Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

