Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also

