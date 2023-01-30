Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.26% from the company’s previous close.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $500,471.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,739,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,851,439.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,281,831 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,763,000 after buying an additional 1,902,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.