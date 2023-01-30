Barclays Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $87.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 5.4 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $124.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after acquiring an additional 156,797 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,224,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after buying an additional 86,318 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

