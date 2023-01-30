Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39.

