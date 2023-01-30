Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $416.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $39,855.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,293.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $39,855.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,293.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

