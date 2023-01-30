779 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.
iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $49.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $60.29.
iShares Global Tech ETF Profile
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
