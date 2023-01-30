Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 93.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

