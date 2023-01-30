Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.