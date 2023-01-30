BTIG Research Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $270.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.08.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $250.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $253.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,886. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Penumbra by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Recommended Stories

