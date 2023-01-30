Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Hubbell Stock Performance
NYSE:HUBB opened at $231.03 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.07.
About Hubbell
Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.
